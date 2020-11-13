Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.