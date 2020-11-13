Jack Edward Hansen Jr.
Buy Now

 

1951-2020 Jack Edward Hansen Jr., 69, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died November 2. Following Cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations in Jack's memory be made to Yellowstone Forever, P.O. Box 1110, Gardner, Montana 59030 or www.yellowstoneforever.org Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Hansen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.