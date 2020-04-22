ROCK SPRINGS — Harriet L West, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Sage View Care Center. She was a resident of Rock Springs since 2016 and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
She was born on August 20, 1931 in Liberty, Nebraska, the daughter of Thomas Edward Roberts and Ora Anna Roberts.
Mrs. West attended schools in Nebraska and Dumas, Texas. She attended school and obtained her certificate as a cosmetologist.
She married Billy Joe Dunn on February 14, 1950 in Clayton, New Mexico and they had three children from that union. He preceded her in death in Dumas, Texas in 1956. She later married Linvel M. West in Dumas, Texas in 1958 and they had one son. He preceded her in death on February 2016 in Cheyenne.
Mrs. West was employed by the State of Wyoming Department of Revenue for 20 years.
Her interests included being an avid Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys fan. She enjoyed traveling, mountains, quilting, Wyoming history and spending time with her family.
Survivors include three sons, Fred Dunn of Beatrice, Nebraska, Kenneth Dunn and wife Cynthia of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Kerry P. West and wife Diana of Rock Springs; and one daughter-in-law, Carol A. Dunn of Powell, Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, one son, Roger L. Dunn, and three brothers: Dean Roberts, Eldon Roberts and Robert O. Roberts.
Cremation will take place.
