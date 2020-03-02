ROCK SPRINGS -- Harris Foster, 78, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Green River for 27 years.
Mr. Foster was born on Feb. 1, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, to Henry and Gladys Foster.
He graduated from Port Neches High School in Texas in 1959 and achieved a bachelor's degree for mechanical engineering at Lamar Technical College in Beaumont, Texas.
Harris and Frieda Horton Trumble were married in Moose on Sept. 4, 1982.
Mr. Foster worked at various refineries and power plants and as a project manager for Aramco and AT&T before retiring in 2002.
His interests included photography, guns, camping, traveling, various engineering projects, tinkering at home, and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife Frieda of Green River; daughter Christi and husband John Lupher; brother Alfred and wife Joyce Foster; granddaughter Angela; grandson Michael Lupher; stepsons Toby and wife Naomi, Chris and wife Kimly and Andy Trumble and wife Sharon; stepdaughter; Trudy Pogson and husband Chris; grandsons Tyler, Tanner, Kyle and Graden Trumble; and granddaughters; Breanne Weston, Shandryn, Jynese, Sovandy Trumble, Carly and Erin Pogson.
Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Barbara Foster; son Carey Foster; stepson Zachary Trumble; and stepgrandson Scott Trumble.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface St., Green River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.