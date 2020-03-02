GREEN RIVER -- Our dear father left us on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Harry Karician was born on Nov. 18, 1930, to Misak and Lousig Karician. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a lifelong resident of Green River.
He enlisted in the Army. After serving his country, he returned to Green River where he met and married Elaine Widic Kutz on May 7, 1961.
Harry and Elaine owned and operated the Green Gander Bar for many years where potluck dinners and live music were enjoyed by friends and family. He was a self-taught musician mastering the mandolin, banjo, balalaika and harmonica. He was best known for his love of playing the spoons.
He was a skilled pool player and an exceptional gardener. Harry was an avid reader and surrounded himself with thousands of books. He enjoyed working out and walking along the Green Belt. Unknown to most, Harry was a talented sketch artist and doodler.
He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 2350.
Harry is survived by his children Joy Gilbert of Henderson, Nevada, Danita and Owen Traxinger of Green River, Kevin and Terri Strand Karician of Ogden, Utah, Misti and Scott Zimmerman of Laramie; bonus daughter Shantel Calkins of Green River; 16 grandchildren and many great- and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Elaine Karician; son Garie Kutz, daughters, Merrily Hussman and Gaye Winter; grandsons Shahn Kutz and Doug Bernard; parents Misak and Lousig Karician; brother Sam Karician; sister Mary Saisslin and several in-laws.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface, in Green River with the Rev. Jenny Boteler presiding. Military honors and interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the services. A luncheon in Harry's honor will be hosted following his graveside services at 1 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 2350, 88 N. Second E. St., Green River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.