1939-2020 Edward Lavern Harsha, 81, of Green River died December 21. Zoom link for services on 12/29/2020 12:00 pm https://zoom.us/j/93957789598?pwd=NVBqa1NIbmo5d1RCSWR3d3FYOVZsdz09. You can access the services with the MEETING ID: 939 5778 9598 and the PASSCODE:320071. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Harsha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.