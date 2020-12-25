Edward Lavern Harsha

 

1939-2020 Edward Lavern Harsha, 81, of Green River died December 21. Zoom link for services on 12/29/2020 12:00 pm https://zoom.us/j/93957789598?pwd=NVBqa1NIbmo5d1RCSWR3d3FYOVZsdz09. You can access the services with the MEETING ID: 939 5778 9598 and the PASSCODE:320071. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Harsha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

