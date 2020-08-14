Brian Harvey 1970-2020 Brian C. Harvey, 50, of Grand Junction, CO, died July 28, 2020, at home. Brian was born June 20, 1970, in Salida, CO, to Curtis and Lyndall (Hornbussel) Harvey. He attended schools in Superior, NE; Mankato, KS; Montrose, CO; and Rock Springs, WY. He married Tonya Schuh, welcomed children, Jeanette, Josette, and Steven. Following his marriage to Miyako Sato in 2000, Eric and Anna were born. Brian is survived by his father, Curtis Harvey, of AZ; wife, Miyako Harvey; in-laws, Katsuhisa and Satomi Sato, of Japan; children, Jeanette & her spouse Shawn Wright, Josette & her spouse Tony Maciel, Steven Harvey, of WY, Eric Harvey and Anna Harvey of the home; grandchildren, Jaken, Zayden, Rayne, Lyric, Aydin, Avia, and Ezekiel; along with sister, Alayne Harvey and her children, Beth, Sarah, Scott, and Nicholas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lyndall Logan; grandparents, Edith (Feess) Sutter and Edwin & Donna Mary Hornbussel. Brian and Miyako made their home in Reliance, WY; Nara, Japan; and resided in Grand Junction since 2010. He enjoyed playing the guitar, going shooting with kids, and hiking. Loving memories can be shared at: https:/www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Brian-Harvey#twform.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodies of ATV crash victims recovered from Flaming Gorge
- Search continues for missing child near Firehole Canyon
- Uinta County man 29th coronavirus victim; Active cases down to 505
- Arrest Report August 12
- Days after wife's COVID death, husband loses his life
- State legislators buck-back against gun group's tactics
- Truckers Against Trafficking training leads to child sex abuse arrest
- Arrest Report August 10
- Arrest Report August 11
- Arrest Report August 9
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.