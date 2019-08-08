NEVADA, Mo. — Hazel Marie Bogart, 85, of Nevada, Missouri, passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was born June 12, 1934 in Bronaugh, Missouri, to Tony and Sarah (Greer) Rolando.
On June 14, 1954 she married Benjamin Harrison Bogart in Arkansas, who later passed away on Aug. 6, 2019.
Hazel was raised on a farm in the Bronaugh area and attended Bronaugh High School. She worked for Nellie Don in Nevada as well as O’Sullivan Industries in Lamar for a time. In 1969, the family moved to Rock Springs, where her husband, Harrison, worked for the railroad. While in Wyoming, she worked for Safeway, City Market, and Albertsons grocery stores as a cashier. Following retirement, Hazel and Harrison returned to the Nevada area in 1996. She loved spending time with her family, attending family get-togethers, cooking dinners, and doing gardening and yardwork.
Survivors include five children Connie McQueen of Rock Springs, Bonnie Cullison (Derill) of Nevada, Vonnie Bogart of Rock Springs, Linn Bogart (Jennie) of La Verkin, Utah, and Lorie Rivera (Alan) of Rock Springs; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by infant brother Winfred Rolando; infant son Larry D. Bogart; two grandsons David T. McQueen and Jonathon Bogart; three brothers Jesse Rolando, Fred Rolando and Hurchel Rolando; and sister Katie Sisseck.
Funeral services for Hazel and Benjamin Harrison Bogart will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, with the Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Bluff Cemetery in Barton County. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Viewings are available from noon Monday until the hour of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluff Cemetery Association care of the Ferry Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.