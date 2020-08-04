1925-2020
Helen Anna Egbert, 94, of Chinook, Mont. passed away July 27, 2020 at Sweet Memorial Nursing Home in Chinook. Funeral services were held in Harlem, Mont. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home was entrusted with services and arrangements. Visit www.hollandbonine.com to see her full obituary.
