1961-2021 Jamesena Herman, 59, of Rock Springs died January 4. A public viewing will be held from 5-7pm on January 29, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial service will also be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Farson Community Hall. Interment will take place in Bantry, ND. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

