1949-2020 Richard James Hodo, 71, of Rock Springs died October 3. Funeral services will held at 11 am, October 10th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, Green River. A viewing will be 5-7 pm, October 9th, at the church. Military Honors and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Richard Hodo, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.