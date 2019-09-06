Death Notice
ROCK SPRINGS — Hubert Clinton Short, 73, of Rock Springs, died suddenly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home.
Hubert was born on Sept. 18, 1945, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of John Franklin Short and Florene Thelma Dotson Short.
He married Sandy Dyer in Casper. They were later divorced.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9439, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
Hubert Clinton Short
ROCK SPRINGS — Hubert Clinton Short, 73, of Rock Springs, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home.
Hubert was born on Sept. 18, 1945, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of John Franklin Short and Florene Thelma Dotson Short.
He attended schools in Casper.
He married Sandy Dyer in Casper. They were later divorced.
Hubert was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 2011.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, woodworking, time with friends and family. He loved driving trucks in the oil field and working with everyone. He was always telling jokes and built a lot of friendships through the years.
Survivors include his sons Clint "Pete" Short and wife Shannon, Michael Hauf and wife Deana, Donny Hauf, and Dennis Hauf and wife Le Ann, all of Casper; daughter Becca Hauf of Casper; brother John Short and wife Judy of Casper; sister Glenda Edwards and husband Ernie of Montana; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Florene Short; sisters Karen Portwood, Cheryl Short and Gerry Smith; brother Bobby Poage; ex-wife Sandy Hudson; brother-in-law Norman Smith; nephew Scott Smith; and stepdaughter Cori Mildren.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9439 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.