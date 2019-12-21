ROCK SPRINGS -- Hunter Jeremy Sewell, 26, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Hunter was born on Sept. 14, 1993, in Rock Springs, the son of Tim Sewell and Mary Pedersen. He was raised by his parents Tim and Mandy Sewell.
He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2011 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Mr. Sewell married Whitney Nicole Maher on Oct. 7, 2017, in Rock Springs. She accompanied him in death on Dec. 16, 2019, in Rock Springs.
He worked at Santa Fe Southwest Grill for the last 11 years as a kitchen manager.
Hunter enjoyed playing video games, riding motorcycles, camping, listening to music and rapping.
Survivors include his father Tim Sewell and wife Mandy of Rock Springs; mother Mary Pearson and husband Patrick Pearson; brothers Zachary Sewell and wife Tina of Winter Springs, Florida, and Cody Sewell of Rock Springs; sisters Tayla Sewell of Rock Springs and Jordan Prucha and Payton Prucha, all of Denver, Colorado; maternal grandparents James Borzea and wife Lydia of Rock Springs and Robert Noll and wife Teri of Longmont, Colorado; paternal grandparents Alan Saari and wife Joyce of Painesdale, Michigan; great-grandmother Dorothy McAlister of Pinedale; nephew Odysseus Prucha of Denver; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Hunter was preceded in death by his great-grandparents R.B. Leach and wife Ella, Charles McAlister, and John Borzea and wife Glenda; grandfather Verley Sewell; uncles David Borzea and Wade Morrison; and aunt Jody Harper.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. A combined celebration of life for Hunter and Whitney followed at 2 p.m. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. The family of Hunter Jeremy Sewell respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Inside Connections, 2712 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
