GREEN RIVER -- Jack D. Hunter, 69, of Green River passed away at his home Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
He was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Montpelier, Idaho, the son of David Lawrence and Ruby Sizemore Hunter. He graduated from Pocatello High School with the Class of 1968.
Jack married Carla Ann Bartlett on Dec. 4, 1967 in Pocatello, Idaho.
He was employed by Jim Bridger Power plant as a boilermaker for 31 years before retiring in 2015.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife Carla Hunter of Green River; sons Troy Hunter and wife Kim of Elko, Nevada, and Travis Hunter and wife Natalie of Wellington, Colorado; daughter Tracie Fuss and husband Jason of Green River; brothers Glenn Hunter and wife Nancy of Georgetown, Idaho, and Danny Hunter and wife Lourene of Stansbury Park, Utah; brother in-law Steve Bartlett and wife Marella of Pocatello; sister-in-law Cindy Myers and husband Mike of Pocatello; grandchildren Hauna and Ayden Hunter, Chantel Jacaway and husband Danny, Jachob and Abigail Fuss, and Brooks Hunter; great-grandchild Huntley Jacaway; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents David Lawrence and Ruby Hunter; father- and mother-in-law Carl and Nelle Bartlett; brother Gerald Hunter; nephew Jeff Hunter; and great-nephew Sidney Wallentine.
Funeral services will be hosted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W. Fourth N., Green River. There will be a viewing 6-8 pm Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.
Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
