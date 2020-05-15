BUFFALO — Jack Rafferty, 85, passed away Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin, Wyoming.
He was a longtime Buffalo resident and former resident of Reliance, Wyoming.
Jack Milton Rafferty Jr. was born on September 16, 1934 in Stansbury, Wyoming to Jack M. and Ethel M. “Portwood” Rafferty. He grew up and went to school in Reliance where he played football, basketball and ran track. He graduated from Reliance High School with the class of 1952.
He married Mary Isabel McHan on August 12, 1956 in Lake Village, Arkansas.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Due to COVID-19 pandemic issues, the funeral will be limited to 25 including family members and those presenting eulogies for Jack. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home website, www.harnessfuneralhome.com. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral.
Visitation will be from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, May 18 at the funeral home chapel.
Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the Shrine Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Hospital in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
