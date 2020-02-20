ROCK SPRINGS -- James A. Derby, 78, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Mr. Derby was born on April 30, 1941, in Riverton, the son of George Derby and Ruth Nelson. He attended schools in Green River and Casper.
Mr. Derby served in the U.S. Army.
He worked for the city of Casper as a laborer for four years and the city of Mills for six years.
Mr. Derby enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.
Survivors include daughters Stacy Cook of Seminole, Texas, and Patricia "Patty" Lambert of Robertsdale, Alabama; brother Dean Derby of North Dakota; sister Mildred of Seattle, Washington; several grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son James Derby II; four sisters; and one brother.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.
