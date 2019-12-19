GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- James "Jim" Fox died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
He was born June 1, 1938, to Worth and Harriet Fox. He grew up in Green River and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. He attended the University of Wyoming.
He married Sandra Green on Aug. 22, 1958. They had two sons, Charles Fox of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Randal Fox of Green River.
He was a human resource manager for Stauffer Chemical in Green River, Occidental Petroleum in Grand Junction, and Morton-Thiokol in Brigham City, Utah. He retired in Grand Junction.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and sister Barbara Maxam.
Survivors include sons Chuck Fox and Randy Fox (wife Jana); grandchildren Jena Hess (husband Jason) and Cody Fox (wife Amy), all of Green River, and Jordan Elder and Aaren Fox, both of Grand Junction; and great-grandchild Paigelee Hess of Green River.
Services are pending.
