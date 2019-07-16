BUFFALO — Jason Leon Doan, 43, of Buffalo died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. He was born July 15, 1976, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Jerry George Doan and Betty Jean Williams Doan. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2018, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
