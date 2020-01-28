ROCK SPRINGS -- Jean Gibbons, 64, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years, a former resident of Minnesota, and stationed in Germany.
Jean was born on April 4, 1955, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, the daughter of Alvin Weidner and Mary Rockman-Weidner. She attended schools in East Grand Forks, North Dakota, and was a graduate of East Grand Forks High School. Ms. Gibbons also attended Western Wyoming Community College.
Jean worked at Western Wyoming Community College as a custodian for 26 years.
She married Wally Gibbons in February of 1977. They divorced.
Jean was a member of the Catholic Church.
She served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era.
Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, traveling, spending time outdoors, and gambling.
Survivors include her companion Jeff Braegger of Rock Springs; sons Casey and wife Christa of Chicago, Illinois, and Aaron and Allison Gibbons of Rock Springs; brothers Bruce Weidner and wife Lauren of San Diego, California, and Bill Weidner, Jim Weidner and wife Wendy and Dave Weidner, all of Minnesota; sisters Marge Yliniemi and husband Dan and Pat Sillerud and husband Van, all of Minnesota; grandchildren Jackson, Savannah, Dane, Isabella and Max; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brother Pete Weidner and wife Karen.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Military honors and inurnment will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
