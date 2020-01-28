ROCK SPRINGS -- Jean Gibbons, 64, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years, was a former resident of Minnesota, and stationed in Germany.
Ms. Gibbons was born on April 4, 1955, in Bloomfield, Nebraska; the daughter of Alvin Weidner and Mary Rockman.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
