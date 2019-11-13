ROCK SPRINGS -- Jeanell Francis "Moose" Adamson, 65, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Intermountain Hospital in Murray, Utah, after fighting a nine-year-plus battle with cancer. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40-plus years.
Moose was born Jan. 30, 1954, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Lorraine and Andrew "Fred" Genzmer.
She married Chris Adamson on May 3, 1978, in Rupert, Idaho. Moose was a homemaker, while her husband established his own business in the oilfield. Moose was a mother to many and a Nana to all.
Moose was a very talented woman who loved her quilting, scrap booking, sewing and making towel sets with Disney characters for everyone and their children or grandchildren. She was always a straight up and honest person who always spoke her mind and told you how it was whether you liked it or not. Moose loved her family, friends, her animals and going for rides with her husband on the side by side along with her mini me "Nana." A lot of people knew her as Nana Moose, and she touched a lot of hearts and was loved by many.
Survivors include her husband Chris Adamson of Rock Springs; daughter Rechelle Knezovich and husband Corey of Rock Springs; sons Colt Bird and wife Dessiree of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Chris A. Adamson Jr. and wife Amber of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren Rebecca Bird, Clarence Golnitz III, Chris Adamson III, Josh Adamson, Hayden Knezovich, and Quintin Adamson; sister; four brothers; and nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents Lorraine and Andrew "Fred" Genzmer.
No services will be conducted. Her last request was to take one last ride in the side by side. In summer of 2020, her family and friends will take one last trip together as a celebration of life. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
