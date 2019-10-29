GREEN RIVER -- Jeanne Eileen MacLaren- Dewar, 75, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home in Green River. She was a resident of Wyoming for over 31 years.
Ms. MacLaren-Dewar was born on Aug. 21, 1944, in Orange, New Jersey, the daughter of Malcom James MacLaren and Katherine Marion Jones.
She attended schools in New Jersey and also attended Culinary School.
Ms. MacLaren married Herman Dewar. He preceded her in death.
She worked as a clerk for Broadway Bargains and for Pam's Ribs as a clerk and cook.
Ms. MacLaren-Dewar enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift stores, and cooking.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and B.P.O. Elks Auxiliary.
Survivors include friends John Gallagher and Tamra Gallagher of Green River.
Ms. MacLaren-Dewar was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sister; and her very best friend June Jett.
Following cremation, there will be no services at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
