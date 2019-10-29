GREEN RIVER -- Jeanne Kindzierski, 86, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home in Green River, surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Green River for the past 48 years and a former resident of Carteret, New Jersey.
Mrs. Kindzierski was born on May 30, 1933, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the daughter of Leon Regal and Aniela Bonk. She attended schools in Perth Amboy and was a 1951 graduate of Perth Amboy High School. Mrs. Kindzierski also attended Western Wyoming Community College, where she obtained an associate's of arts degree.
Jeanne married William P. Kindzierski on June 12, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2010, in Rock Springs.
Mrs. Kindzierski was an administrative assistant for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for 10 years until her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa chapter for Western Wyoming Community College and spent time on a bowling league.
Survivors include her son Will J. Kindzierski of Green River; daughter Joan Calkins and husband Randy of Green River; sister Joan Kobler of Green River; grandchildren Trent Williams, Trudy Cox and husband Jordan, and Tessa Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister Dolores Regal.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Immaculate Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the church. Inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. The family respectfully requests donations in Jeanne's memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite. 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.