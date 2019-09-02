DUBOIS -- Jeffery T. Jackelen, 65, of Dubois died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Wabasha, Minnesota, but grew up in Wisconsin. He lived his entire adult life in Wyoming, including the Rock Springs area.
Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Dubois Cemetery followed by inurnment with full military honors. Lunch will be served at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10056 in Dubois following the services. Davis Funeral Home of Riverton is handling the arrangements.
