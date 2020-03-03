GREEN RIVER -- Jennie Medina, 76, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by family. Mrs. Medina, a lifelong resident of Green River, died following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Medina was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Rufino Lee Vigil and Rose Archuleta. She attended school in Rock Springs.
She married Aurelio Medina in Rock Springs at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on July 8, 1960. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2012.
Mrs. Medina was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and taught CCD.
Her interests included spending time and taking care of her family. She enjoyed sewing and loved her church.
Survivors include her son Jerry Medina and wife Jessica of Standsbury Park, Utah; daughters Glory Enloe and husband Craig and Lorraine Medina, all of Green River, and Loretta Andrews and husband Dale of Billings, Montana; brothers Kent Vigil and wife Mary and Steve Vigil and wife Lorraine, all of Rock Springs, and Joseph Vigil and companion Barbara of Ogden, Utah; sisters Frances Fernandez and husband Joe, Delores Coleman and Roberta Cordova and husband Manuel, all of Rock Springs; seven grandchildren Jessica Mitchell, Victoria Hemphill, Nicholas Andrews, Christopher Andrews, Matthew Medina, Derek Medina and Lilly Medina; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Aurelio Medina; daughter Susie Medina; granddaughter Erica Andrews; sisters Susie Burch and Phyllis Martinez; and brother Henry Carson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the church. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to Mass on Friday and one hour prior to the rosary on Thursday. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
