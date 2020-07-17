Robert (Bob) Jensen
1973-2020 Robert (Bob) Jensen, 46, of Green River, Wyoming died July 9. Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1250 West Teton, Green River, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday July 17, 2020 at the church. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

