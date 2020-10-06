1948-2020 Vincent John Jereb, 72, of Rock Springs died September 30. He was born February 25, 1948; the son of Vincent Valentine Jereb and Maxine Menapace. Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Veterans Park, 101 North Side Belt Loop, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
