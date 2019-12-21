ROCK SPRINGS -- Jeronimo "Jerry" Torres Sr., 97, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1960 and a former resident of Superior.
Jerry was born on Sept. 30, 1922, in San Angelo, Texas, the son of Balista Torres and Angelita Hernandez. He attended school in San Angelo.
Jeronimo married Adeline Garza in San Angelo. They later divorced.
Mr. Torres was a coal miner in Superior until the coal mine closed and then later a diesel mechanic for Zanetti Bus Line from 1960 to 1996.
His interests included reading, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons Jerry Torres Jr. and wife Jan and Gilbert Torres and wife Teri, all of Rock Springs; daughter JoAnn Fornengo and husband Jamie of Reliance; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be hosted in the summer of 2020. The family respectfully requests donations in Jerry's memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
