ROCK SPRINGS -- JoAnn Tynsky, 85, of Rock Springs passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.
She was born March 24, 1934, in Raton, New Mexico, the daughter of Clare and Frances Shoemaker Baker. She graduated from Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1953.
She married James Allen Tynsky on Nov. 11, 1954, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death May 13, 2005.
She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
JoAnn's interest were polkas, pets and spending time with her family.
Survivors include sons Duane C. Tynsky of Rock Springs and Dale C. Tynsky of Boulder; sisters Bernice Adams of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeanene Edwards and husband Tom of Houston, Texas, and Mildred Greenhall of Cedar City, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Tynsky; parents Clare and Frances Baker; son David A. Tynsky; and daughter Carla Tynsky.
Cremation will take place. Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
