THOMSON, Ga. – Mrs. JoAnn Vondenkamp, 74, of Pineview Drive, Thomson, Georgia, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
JoAnn, daughter of the late Ignatz Mlinar and Zella McIntosh Mlinar, was born and raised in Rock Springs and had recently moved to Thomson.
She retired as a food service manager with Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
JoAnn loved her family, flowers, gardening, and her pets. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Vondenkamp was predeceased by her parents; sister Mable Marie Mlinar; and son-in-law Lyle Schlosser.
Survivors include her husband Arnold Edward Vondenkamp; daughter Aimme Colson (David) of Appling, Georgia; son Daniel Vondenkamp (Beckah) of Rock Springs; sisters Patricia Foltz (Roy) of Denver, Colorado, and Debbie Varley (Scott) or Green River; brother James Mlinar Sr. (Diana) of Rock Springs; six grandchildren Christian Vondenkamp (Rikki), Mykael Vondenkamp, Jade Liggett, Mykayla Colson (Jon Kemp), Mykenzee Colson, and Tayben Colson; and great-grandchild Ryatt Vondenkamp.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Stephen Lyness as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of 799 Cobbham Road., Thomson, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. JoAnn Vondenkamp.
