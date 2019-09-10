LARAMIE — JoAnna Lee Martin, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Laramie Hospice House in Laramie. She was a lifelong resident Wyoming.
JoAnna was born on Aug. 2, 1945, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Percy Valencia and Andilisia Abercrombie. She attended schools in Green River and was a 1963 graduate of Green River High School.
Mrs. Martin married Edward Martin on Aug. 29, 1966, in Evanston.
JoAnn was a homemaker most of her life.
She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, hosting house parties and in her younger days was a stock car driver.
Survivors include her husband Edward Martin of Billings, Montana; son Tony Padilla of Casper; daughter Natalie Sundberg and husband Chris of Billings; sisters Marie Meikle and husband Jim of Idaho, Tessie Cameron and husband Tom of Nevada, and Pat McLain and husband Ray of Green River; grandchildren Ashley Simmons and husband Mike and Phillip Padilla; great-grandchildren Sophia Simmons, Olivia Simmons, Emily Simmons and Alexia Padilla; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Percy, Jimmy, Arthur and Billy; sisters Paula, Elva and Jane; as well as her first husband Balta Padilla.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Drive. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. JoAnna's family would like everyone to wear bright colors. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
