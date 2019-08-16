ROCK SPRINGS — Joe Christopher Lain, 60, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past eight years and a former resident of California.
Mr. Lain was born on Aug. 5, 1959, in Worland, the son of Robert Lain and Amelia Ledesma.
He attended schools in Wyoming and Colorado. Joe was a 1977 graduate of Steamboat High School.
Mr. Lain married Marietta Erika Burch on Aug. 6, 1993 in Worland.
Joe served in the U.S.Navy.
He worked as a truck driver at FedEx Freight for many years.
Mr. Lain enjoyed traveling, barbecuing, fishing, skiing, going to Maine and hanging out with friends.
Survivors include his wife Marietta Lain of Rock Springs; son Joey Lain; daughter Amelia Lain; two brothers Daniel Mathews and wife Leisa and Davey Campbell and wife Pam; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews including Jacob, Sheri, Melissa, Leighanne, Jim, and Jason.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.