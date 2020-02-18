GREEN RIVER -- John Chapman, 84, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 52 years and a former resident of New York.
John was born on June 8, 1935, in Rochester, New York, the son of Paul E. Chapman and Carolyn Dale.
He was a 1953 graduate of Indian Lake High School in New York. He also attended the University of Rochester, Albany State University, Plattsburgh University, Cornell University, and Syracuse University; attaining a master's degree.
John married Judy Chapman on Sept. 6, 1958, in Old Forge, New York.
Mr. Chapman was a chemistry teacher for the Rock Springs High School for 32 years. He retired in 1997.
His interests included spending time with his family and dogs, as well as fishing, and hunting. He was an avid outdoors man.
Survivors include his wife Judy Chapman of Rock Springs; son David Joseph Chapman and wife Cheryl of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughters Dale Jones and husband Peter of Houston, Texas, and Jenifer Chapman Lloyd and husband Michael of Salt Lake City, Utah; son-in-law Fred Smith of Rock Springs; brother Jim Chapman and wife Ruth of Canandaigua, New York; sisters Carol Clark and husband David of Old Forge, New York, and Kathy Tickner and husband David of Blue Mountain, Georgia; eight grandchildren Audrey, Lydia, Allison, Maura, Asnica, Woodvensly, Blake, and Lindsay; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Beth Chapman Smith.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
