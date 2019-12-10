ROCK SPRINGS -- John Gatti, 100, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 91 years and a former resident of Dawson, New Mexico.
Mr. Gatti was born on Aug. 29, 1919, in Dawson, New Mexico, the son of Ermino Gatti and Cocetta Frazzini-Gatti. He attended schools in Rock Springs.
Mr. Gatti married Marie McTee on April 5, 1941, in Rock Springs. She preceded him in death on May 12, 1996, in Rock Springs.
He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1936 to 1939 in Chimney Park.
Mr. Gatti served in the U.S. Army during World War II. John was in the 325th Glider Infantry 101st Airborne Division.
He went back to work at the Reliance Coal Mine until its closing. John worked for Mountain Fuel Supply Company and Questar for 28 years until his retirement in 1982 as a gas field operator.
Mr. Gatti was a member of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.
He enjoyed hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his son John S. Gatti and wife Leslie Jo of Rock Springs; grandchild Marianne Gatti and husband CW03 Todd Coyle of Okinawa, Japan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gatti was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Primo, Fred, Guy, Joe, Jim; and sister Mary.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. The family respectfully requests donations in John's memory be made to Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY 82901; or to American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
