MESQUITE, Nev. — John Griffiths, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Mesquite, Nevada. He was a resident of Mesquite for the past six years and a former resident of Green River, where he resided for 45 years.
Mr. Griffiths was born on July 18, 1963, in Rock Springs, the son of Tom Griffiths and Jean Higgins. He attended schools in Green River and was a 1982 graduate of Green River High School.
Mr. Griffiths worked at OCI for 15 years.
John enjoyed collecting knives, hunting, fishing, and restoring old cars, and he loved to cook.
Survivors include his father Tom Griffiths of Beaver Dam, Arizona; two sons Johnny and wife Ashley and their three children of Oklahoma and Tommy Griffiths and fiancée Katlnn of Mesquite, Nevada; brother Tim Griffiths of Green River; three grandchildren Rynn, Jhobi, Dah; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Following cremation, private family services will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
