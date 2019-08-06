GREEN RVIER — John Lloyd Gonder went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, after having succumbed to his lengthy battle with mesothelioma cancer.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years Janice Gonder; their son Gary; daughter Vicki; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
His care and concern was always for the betterment of his family. His love for the Lord was always evident as he would share, “We don’t know what tomorrow holds, so please get to know Jesus.” He was a faithful attender at Harvesttime Church in Green River.
He worked at Ciner of Wyoming back when it was still known as Stauffer.
John was an avid sportsman, spending his time fishing and hunting, and priding himself in passing on these activities to his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Hospital for children.
