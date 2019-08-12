ROCK SPRINGS — Johnathan Michael Inbody, 46, of Rock Springs passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and his dog Bubba Murphy at his home after a lengthy illness.
He was born May 15, 1973, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, the son of Gerald Mark Inbody and Joni R. Wells Wolfe. He attended schools Sprit Lake and Lakewood, Colorado, and graduated from Alameda High School with the Class of 1992.
Johnathan married Christine L. Risley on June 28, 2017, in Rock Springs.
He worked in construction and flooring for 16 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, laughing and joking with his friends and family and loud music of all kinds. He loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and walking with his fur babies Bubba Murphy, Annie and Stinky.
Survivors include his wife Christine Risley of Rock Springs; parents William and Joni Wolfe of Urbandale, Iowa; grandparents Mary Ellen Inbody and Kay Franker of Spirit Lake and Robert and Delores Wells of Urbandale; stepsons Justin and Jessie Harper, both of Rock Springs; son-in-law Matthew Diaz of Rock Springs; stepdaughters Bessanee Harper Diaz, Traci Schwinn-Harper, Julair Doak, and Jamison Doak and daughter-in-law Nichole Savikis, all of Rock Springs; stepbrother Ryan Wolfe of Westminister, Colorado; brothers-in-law Shane Smith of Vernal, Utah, and Richard McCumber and Phillip Crow, both of Rock Springs; sisters-in-law Jen Wolfe of Westminister, Colorado, Cathy Smith of Vernal, and Joanne Crow and Jolene Bolas, both of Rock Springs; grandchildren Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Zoey Harper, William Harper, Emory Harper and Ellie Diaz; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Gerald (Jerry) Inbody; grandfathers Kenneth Inbody and Wendall Franker; and uncle Daniel Inbody.
Private family services were conducted. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com
