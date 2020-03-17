ROCK SPRINGS -- Johnnie Ruth McGarvey, 87, of Rock Springs passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Alex, Arkansas.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1932, in Alex, Arkansas, the daughter of John Riley and Bonnie Mae Phillips.
Johnnie Ruth attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.
She married Jack McGarvey in Rock Springs on Oct. 1, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Johnnie Ruth was employed by Mountain Bell as a telephone operator for 28 years.
Her interests included shopping with her sister Bonita, playing bunco, and spending time with her family. For many years she and her husband Jack would walk from their house to the hospital and back for exercise.
Survivors include her sons Sean McGarvey and wife Sarah of Rock Springs, Ian McGarvey and companion Bertha Ramos of Cheyenne, and Mark Brown and wife Sara of Oregon; grandchildren Megan McGarvey, Maren Womble and husband Josh, Michael McGarvey and wife Jessica, Riley McGarvey and companion Sam, Katie McGarvey and Ethan McGarvey; great-grandchildren Adison, Jaden, Brody, Easton, Jemma, Zoe, and Jack; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her caretaker and friend Melody Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; daughter Jill McGarvey; Jack and Aaron McGarvey; sisters Annabelle and Bonita; and brother Charles.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.