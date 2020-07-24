1954-2020 David Winn Johnson, 66, of Green River died July 14. He worked as a shop maintenance technician for Black Butte Coal until his retirement in 2007. David enjoyed spending his time playing the guitar, fishing, rock collecting, and going on adventures into the county. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
