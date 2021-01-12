1942-2021 Gordon Johnson, 78, of Superior, Wyoming died January 7. Following cremation; private family services will be conducted. The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
