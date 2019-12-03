ROCK SPRINGS -- Julianne McLeod, 95, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Julianne died following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1924, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Lawrence Pevic and Mary Prasnik. Julianne attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1942.
She married Malcom "Mac" McLeod in Kimball, Nebraska, in 1984. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1989.
Julianne was employed as a secretary at Sweetwater Television for a few years.
She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic community.
Julianne enjoyed cleaning, fishing and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by son Dennis McLeod and wife Virginia of Sonoma, California; brothers Lawrence Pivic and Stanley Pivic; granddaughter Leah Baeder; great-grandson Jackson Baeder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Julianne was preceded in death by her parents, husband and several brothers and sisters.
Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Father Bill Hill of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church will be officiating. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
