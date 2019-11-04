ROCK SPRINGS -- June Marie Reynolds, 72, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur Spragen and Mary Duncan. June attended schools in Cincinnati and graduated in 1965.
She was married to Henry L. Reynolds, and they were happily together for 50 years.
Mrs. Reynolds worked at Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
Her interests included spending time with family, working with handicapped children, camping, traveling and playing card games. She was the team mother for Little League Football and Babe Ruth Baseball as well as playing on a bowling team, and being a Cub Scout leader.
Survivors include her husband; son Henry L. Reynolds Jr. and wife Sherri of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and grandchildren Rachael Reynolds and Jamie Reynolds, both of Colorado Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Randy Reynolds; brother; three sisters; and one half-sister.
The family of June Marie Reynolds respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, 4509 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY 82901. Following cremation, there will be no services per June's request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
