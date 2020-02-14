MURRAY, Utah -- Kari Avanelle Rogers, 68, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Murray, Utah.
Mrs. Rogers was born on Nov. 23, 1951, in Evanston, the daughter of Ulysses Grant "Gene" Hutchings and Wilma Arlene "Billie" Titmus. She attended schools in Evanston and in Green River. She graduated from Green River High School in 1970 before completing two years of college.
Mrs. Rogers married Iredell Jesse Rogers on June 7, 1969, in Evanston.
Kari enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, crocheting, and knitting. She was an avid hunter and loved camping. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband I.J. Rogers of Green River; father Gene Hutchings and wife Karon of Evanston; daughter Cortnie Morrell and husband Jericho of Green River; brothers Dane Hutchings and wife Chris of Evanston and René Dees of Parker, Colorado; sisters Saralu Skidmore and husband Ron of Spring Creek, Nevada, and Andrea Turner and husband Mike and Nicole Robinson and husband Wendell, all of Katy, Texas; daughter-in-law Sara Rogers of Fruita, Colorado; grandchildren Isaac Morrell, Caleb Morrell, Spencer Morrell, Georgia Morrell, Shannyn Rogers, and Leodell Rogers; one aunt; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Billie Titmus; and son Bryan Rogers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W. Fourth N., Green River. There will be a viewing from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020, at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services and the viewing at the church. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
