GREEN RIVER -- Katherine E. Forman, 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a former resident of Evanston.
Katherine was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Casper, the daughter of Earl Simons and Virginia Brown Simons. She attended schools in Evanston and graduated from Evanston High School.
She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Katherine enjoyed reading Western books and watching Western movies. She also loved doing crafts.
Survivors include her son Joe Barden of Great Falls, Montana; sisters Betty Johnson and husband Paul of Rock Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband George Forman; parents Earl and Virginia Simons; and son Floyd Garcia.
Graveside services will be hosted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Evanston Cemetery in Evanston. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
