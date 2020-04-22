LAS VEGAS, Nev.– Kathy Lynn Davis, 60, of North Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. She had been a longtime resident of Las Vegas and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
She was born on February 25, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska to parents Eugene and Bonnie Dexheimer.
She attended Rock Springs High School but ended up graduating from high school in Belle Fourche, South Dakota with the class of 1978.
Shortly after graduating, in 1979, she married John Davis in Rock Springs. Together they had two sons, Christopher and Justin. They later divorced.
She later married her long time life partner Karla Gunther on February 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was employed by Albertsons in Las Vegas. She began that career 27 years earlier at the Albertsons in Rock Springs.
She loved spending time with her dog “Baby Boy” Brees and just being “Nana.” She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and enjoyed traveling to the different NFL stadiums for games. She recently traveled to Nashville for the CMA Awards because of her love for country music.
Kathy is survived by her wife, Karla “D” Gunther of North Las Vegas; her mother, Bonnie Dexheimer of North Las Vegas; her son, Chris Davis and wife, Krystal of Rock Springs; one brother Stacey Dexheimer and wife, Maylin of Las Vegas; four granddaughters, Natalee and Abby Davis of North Las Vegas and Kynleigh and Taylee Davis of Rock Springs; two nephews Hamlet and Keegan Dexheimer of Las Vegas; one niece Mia Dexheimer of Las Vegas; family friend Vivian Davis of North Las Vegas; two cats Sammy and Smoke; beloved dog Brees and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Davis; father Eugene Dexheimer; uncle Mick and aunt LaVonne Hennewinkel and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Collins.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial per Kathy’s request. Burial will be in Rock Springs at a later date.
