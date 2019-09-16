WAMSUTTER — Kelley R. Cook, 38, of Wamsutter passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born Jan. 20, 1981 in Greeley, Colorado, the son of Karen D. Cook. He attended schools in Greeley and graduated from Greeley West High School with the Class of 1999.
Kelley worked at the Love's Travel Stop in Wamsutter for 15 years. He enjoyed his time working there and made many friends. He loved playing video games, fishing, camping and socializing.
Survivors include uncles Tim, Mickey, Neil and Charles; aunts Lanise, Gwen and Mary K.; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Karen Cook; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held at the Wamsutter Baptist Church and will be announced at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
