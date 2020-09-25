J. Kenneth Kennedy

 

1926-2020 J. Kenneth Kennedy, 94, of Wheatland died September 15. at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland. He had lived in Platte County his entire life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at the Gorman Funeral Homes website. Information on memorial donations may be found there, too.

To plant a tree in memory of J. Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.