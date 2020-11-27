1936-2020 Cleoma "Jean" Kirby, 84, of Green River died November 23. Jean was born September 21, 1936 in Rosiclare, Illinois; the daughter of Fowler Sheldon and Gladys Cornell Sheldon.Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
