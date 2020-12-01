Bobby Ross Kroth

 

1999-2020 Bobby Ross Kroth, 21, of Rock Springs died November 25. He enjoyed cars and skateboarding. Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date. Memorial in Bobby's name can be made to Jason's Friends Foundation or Cowboys Against Cancer. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Kroth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

