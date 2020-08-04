Joe Christopher Lain

 

1959-2019 Joe Christopher Lain, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died August 16. Cremation has taken place and military graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Lain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

