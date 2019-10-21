CHEYENNE -- Lantz Andrew Wallin, 29, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Cheyenne.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1989, in Rock Springs, the son of Michelle Thompson and Ken Woolen.
He was employed at NorTrak.
Lantz was a devoted 49ers fan and loved spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his daughter Laila Wallin; parents Michelle Thompson and Ken Woolen; brother Daniel Thompson and wife Niki and their three children; sister Isabella Denk; grandmother Rachel Espino; aunts Rosanna Moreno and husband Carlos and Crystal Espino; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandma Balibina Corral; grandparents Tony Espino, Loyall and Sandra Woolen; aunt Linda Mitchell; and nephew Oaklan Cash Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Following the service, a gathering and sharing of memories will take place at 1 p.m. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
